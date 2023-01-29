DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy warns of stern action against traders in ganja cultivation

Bhimavaram, January 29 ( West Godavari district): Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy stated that ganja cultivated in 600 acres in the state is identified and they are determined to destroy the crop very shortly. Eluru Range DIG G . Pal Raju gave a rousing reception to the DGPRajendranath Reddy on his arrival.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy visited the Bhimaram of West Godavari district and held a review meeting with police officials at Vishnu College Administrative building at West Godavari on Saturday. He enquired and came to know about the number of accidents and crime issues in the meeting. He also reviewed the steps taken for arresting the activities relating to ganja .

DGP Rajendranath Reddy stated that ganja cultivated in 7,500 acres of land was seized and destroyed. He also stated that they would deal sternly with the traders of ganja in the state. He also stated that they would divert the farmers from cultivating ganja and help them to sow different food crops for their livelihood. He also assured that the government would strive for their welfare.

He also cautioned that there would be a thorough vigilance on those who trade ganja in the state. He also made it clear that stringent action would be taken against those who continue in the ganja trade. He said that their movements also would be observed and necessary action would be taken against them if found they continue to deal in ganja trade.