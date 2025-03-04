Disha students’ organisation unit in AU

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Disha Students’ Organisation discussed the need for a student organisation, the need for an independent revolutionary student organisation.

Underlining the necessity to form an Andhra University unit, the members explained that the Disha Students’ Organisation will fight not only on the immediate problems of the students but also on the roots of those problems.

It will work for the construction of a new society, the members said.

The unit works on the basis of a common minimum programme with demands such as free and equal education for all, they mentioned.

Membership is given to those who are willing to work on the basis of this programme, they informed. Later, Avinash, who was elected as the in-charge of the unit, proposed the activities to be organised in the memory of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.