Dismay over ‘unfair treatment’ in alliance dynamics

Rajamahendravaram: As the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) prepares for its upcoming Mahanadu in Kadapa district, discontent is surfacing among senior leaders over what they describe as “unfair treatment” under the pretext of the party’s alliances. During the district and constituency-level Mini Mahanadu meetings being held ahead of the main event, several long-standing TDP leaders have voiced their frustrations openly from the stage.

Senior leaders allege that party veterans who have carried the TDP flag since its inception are being sidelined without due recognition. They warned that continued negligence towards grassroots cadres and senior workers could damage the party’s long-term prospects.

A key grievance raised was that in the seat-sharing arrangement with alliance partners Jana Sena and BJP. Many TDP strongholds, both Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, were allocated to the allies. Some leaders of TDP say that those parties are allegedly attempting to dismantle TDP’s organisational structure in those areas. In the Kakinada district, TDP leaders criticised Jana Sena candidates for disregarding the efforts of TDP workers who contributed significantly to their electoral victories. At the Mini Mahanadu meetings held in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, several leaders echoed this sentiment. In the Kakinada session, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru expressed his disappointment, stating that a review of the posts allocated in the district would reveal which party suffered injustice. He questioned how one leader could receive two positions, allegedly referring to a Jana Sena member, while Minister Lokesh insisted on one post per person.

Nehru warned that such decisions were fuelling dissatisfaction and demoralisation among TDP ranks. Kakinada TDP president Jyothula Naveen also sparked controversy by criticising the party for not appointing an in-charge for the Kakinada Rural constituency. He asserted that the TDP cadre was primarily responsible for the Jana Sena’s significant victory margin there.

In Rajamahendravaram, tensions rose after the absence of senior TDP leader and Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary’s photo on a party flexi banner during the Mini Mahanadu event. His supporters strongly objected, calling it a clear act of disrespect towards a leader who has been with the party since its inception. The matter was settled only after a new flexi featuring Butchaiah’s image was put up.

These public displays of frustration point to deepening cracks within the party cadre, particularly over seat-sharing and post-sharing dynamics and internal

recognition.