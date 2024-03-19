Dissidence subsides in Kovuru TDP

Nellore: The dissidence that erupted in Kovur TDP after the candidature of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy was finalised for Kovur Assembly seat, at last subsided on Monday. It may be recalled that Kovuru TDP former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy wanted to induct his son Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy from Kovuru constituency in the ensuing elections. Dinesh Reddy has been continuing as TDP in-charge of Kovuru Assembly segment since that party was defeated in 2019 elections and he had high hopes of securing Kovuru ticket in 2024 elections.

However, in the last minute TDP chief had nominated Vemireddy by replacing Polamreddy for kovuru seat, leaving father and son duo in depression.

Sources said that after analysing the severity of the dissidence, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu called Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy to his residence in Hyderabad and convinced him to extend cooperation to the party in the interest of resuming past glory in Kovuru.

In this context, Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy along with his family members met Vemireddy couple at their residence and assured them of their cooperation in Kovuru in 2024 elections.