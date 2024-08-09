Door-to-door JJM survey from today

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi has directed the officials to provide better services to people on drinking water supply and sanitation management in the district.

In a meeting held at the Collectorate meeting hall on Thursday evening, she said that a door-to-door Jal Jeevan Mission survey should be conducted from August 9 to 13. Comprehensive information should be collected on the issues of drinking water supplied to every house, tap connections, and water supplied from house to house by vehicles, etc.,

She stated that field-level inspections will be conducted in villages on sanitation management. She said that the Solid Wealth Processing Centre (SWPC) sheds are not working at 66 places in the district and they want to see that they are working immediately. PD A Mukhalingam, DPO D Rambabu, RWS SE D Balashankara Rao, DRDA PD MVVS Murthy, Divisional Panchayat Officer Nagalatha were present.

Collector Prashanthi along with other officials unveiled the posters on toll-free number of the district-level command control station.