Door-to-door survey to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 2

Nandyal: Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari announced that a door-to-door survey to detect leprosy will be conducted from January 20 to February 2.

On Monday, she unveiled a leprosy eradication wall poster at the PGRS hall at the Collectorate, accompanied by Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik and medical officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered the ANMs and ASHA workers to actively participate in the survey and raise awareness among the people about self-examination for leprosy symptoms.

She emphasised early detection of symptoms such as painless spots, reddish-brown patches, dry skin lesions and urged prompt testing and treatment.

She stressed the need to transform the district into a leprosy-free region by 2027 through a dedicated survey.

The Collector informed that 1,611 teams have been formed for this purpose. Female ASHA workers will focus on identifying suspected cases among women, while male volunteers will work with men.

The Collector highlighted the importance of educating people about how leprosy spreads, dispelling myths, supporting patients and ensuring complete treatment. She stated that 85 new cases have been identified and treated in the district and over the last decade, 1,757 cases were identified and successfully treated.

DMHO Dr Venkataramana, Leprosy, AIDS and TB officer Dr Sharada Bai, paramedical officer Ejazul Haq and others were present.