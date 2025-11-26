DPR with Rs 2,000 cr set to improve infra in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is poised for rapid infrastructure expansion, according to MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohana Rao. The leaders highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hasaffirmed Vijayawada’s development will progress in tandem with the state capital, Amaravati. To facilitate this, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared under the supervision of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). As part of these efforts, MP Chinni and MLA Rammohan laid the foundation stone for a 1,000-metre drainage construction project worth Rs 93.08 lakh at the Metropolitan Hotel in the 8th division on Tuesday, marking the occasion with coconut breaking and the unveiling of a stone plaque.

MP Chinni stated that the coalition government is committed to transforming Vijayawada into a modern, fully developed city by 2029. He noted that a comprehensive development plan, spearheaded by Chief Minister Naidu, is underway. Furthermore, he said a DPR valued at Rs 2,000 crore is currently being prepared to overhaul stormwater drainage, underground drainage, and drinking water systems. Once implemented, the project aims to eliminate water logging during heavy rains and enhance drinking water supply in hilly areas, he added. MLA Rammohan emphasised that the DPR, developed with the MP’s cooperation, would help modernise roads, drains, stormwater lines, and the UGD network within the next two years.

He pointed to previous development works, such as the Kanakadurgamma and Benz Circle flyovers, and assured that setbacks during the recent five-year gap are now being addressed. The goal remains to make Vijayawada a clean, modern, and model city by 2029. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Shalivahana Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman P Eswar, VMC Corporator Chennupati Usharani, Circle-3 EE Samrajyam, DE Shantha Kumar, and other officials.