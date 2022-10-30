Elaborate arrangements for Karthika Deepotsavam at Yaganti, Vizag

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of Karthika Deepotsavam at Yaganti and Visakhapatnam. The Deepotsavam in Yaganti will be on November 7 and in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and at Tirupati on November 18.

Addressing a review meeting at the TTD Administrative Building on Saturday, the JEO said Deputy EOs of the temples should make preparations for distribution of Srivari laddus and Tiruchanur Ammavari laddu prasadams at Deepotsavam locations.

Among others, she instructed that DFO should keep Tulasi plants ready for distribution and Principals of SV College of Music and Dance should gear up with cultural items and Director of Annamacharya project to prepare Sankeetan teams for performance during the Deepotsavam in the two places.

She also asked TTD printing press officials to prepare handbills on the significance of Karthika masam and Do's and Don'ts list for devotees participating in the Deepothsavam. She asked TTD PRO to deploy an adequate number of Srivari Sevaks and also provide sufficient publicity for the fete.

The JEO also directed the chief engineer to set up platforms and barricades etc, VGO to coordinate with local police on security and parking facilities, medical officer to depute doctors and paramedics for any medical emergencies and health officers to coordinate with local officials on keeping the venue clean and tidy and transport general manager to organise vehicles. Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple chief Archaka Venugopala Deekshitulu, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar and chief engineer Nageswara Rao were present.

The JEO along with officials inspected the ongoing development works at the Sri Padmavati Children's Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday and directed officials and contractors to complete the civil and other works on schedule by hiring additional manpower if necessary.

She instructed the engineering officials to review progress of hospital works on a daily basis for its time bound completion.