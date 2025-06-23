Ensure all arrangements for Rottela Panduga: Min to officials

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has stressed the need of coordination between all departments in the interest of successfully conducting ‘Rottela Panduga which begins on July 6 at Bara Shaheed Dargah in the city.

In the wake of government declaring Rottela Pandaga as a State festival, the Municipal Administration Minister along with State Waqf Board Chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz conducted a review meeting at Bara Shaheed Dargah here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana has directed the official machinery to act responsibly as lakhs of devotees from all faiths from all over the country and also from abroad would witness the 5=day event.

Stating that ‘Rottela Panduga’ mainly meant exchanging of ’Rottelu’ at Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore Tank), he asked officials to concentrate on maintaining sanitation in a full-fledged manner.

The Minister said that mobile toilets and temporary changing rooms for women devotees should be arranged at Dargah premises.

The Minister said that it will be necessary to utilise pumping mechines at Swarnala Cheruvu to clean the garbage to avoid inconvenience to the devotees exchanging Rottelu at the place.

He said that water in the Swarnala Cheruvu should be maintained in a clean manner in the interest of devotees having holi bath during the mega event.

The Minister has directed the police officials to ensure installing number of CC cameras in the premises of Dargah to avoid thefts and other untoward incidents during the event.

State Waqf Board Chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz opined that it would be difficult to organise the Rottela Pandaga successfully without coordination between all departments as more number of devotees are expected to attend the festival this year when compared to last year.

On this occasion, Minister Narayana enquired about the department-wise arrangements being made on the premises of the Dargah.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan, officials from R&B, Electricity, Police, Revenue, APSRTC and others were present.