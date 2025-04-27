Ensure no drinking water shortage across district: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to ensure there is no drinking water shortage across the district and to keep water tankers ready wherever necessary. He emphasised this during a review meeting with municipal commissioners on drinking water supply and solid and liquid waste management held on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector noted that temperatures have risen sharply in the district, making the need for an uninterrupted water supply critical. He instructed officials to supply water through tankers in areas facing shortages and stressed that there should not be any water crises anywhere in the district.

Highlighting waste management issues, Collector Venkateswar stated that solid waste must be properly collected and treated and that no dumping should occur indiscriminately. He instructed coordination with Tahsildars to allocate designated sites for waste disposal. Municipal officials were also urged to pay special attention to waste management practices.

Further, the Collector directed that special arrangements be made to set up chalivendrams (public water kiosks) at all public places to help people cope with the heat. Municipal Commissioners Venkateswarlu (Gudur), Chinnayya (Sullurupeta), Pazhulla (Naidupeta), Venkatrami Reddy (Venkatagiri), and Giri Kumar (Srikalahasti), along with Public Health Executive Engineer Subbarayudu and others, participated in the meeting.