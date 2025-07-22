Ensure timely redressal of grievances

Anantapur: Acting District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma conducted the Praja Samasya Parishkara Vedika (Public Grievance Redressal System - PGRS) at the Revenue Bhavan in Anantapur Collectorate on Monday.

Citizens from various mandals across the district submitted petitions addressing a wide range of issues.

Alongside the Acting Collector, assistant collector Sachin Rahar, district revenue officer A Malola, forest settlement officer G Ramakrishna Reddy, special deputy collectors Tippenayak, Anand, Rammohan, Mallikarjunudu, and district agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma were present to receive petitions. A total of 612 petitions were received during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sharma directed officials to ensure qualitative and timely resolution of grievances. He emphasised that district-level officers from relevant departments must treat each grievance seriously, interact respectfully with petitioners, and ensure effective communication and resolution. He mentioned that monitoring is being done at the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) level, and each petition should be followed up with proper endorsements.

He instructed that all applications must be carefully reviewed and resolved with speed, impartiality, and within stipulated timelines, avoiding unnecessary delays or backlogs beyond SLA (Service Level Agreement). Field-level inquiries should be conducted at the mandal level, and petitioners must be given proper receipts and timely feedback on the status of their grievances. Every complaint must be endorsed, and officials must prevent situations where complaints go unacknowledged.

The Collector further advised revenue divisional officers, municipal commissioners, tahsildars and MPDOs to focus on petitions under their jurisdiction and resolve them quickly. He also called for swift response to issues routed through the CMO, MPs, MLCs and MLAs.

In addition to PGRS, he urged for acceleration of land acquisition, revenue services and resurvey work across villages. Pending tasks under P-4 guidelines must be fully reported and addressed promptly.

District revenue officer Malola, during the meeting, highlighted the need for vigilance during the monsoon season to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. She called on officials from departments such as Municipal Administration, RWS, Panchayat Raj, Medical & Health, Revenue, Police, Disaster Management, and Electricity to take proactive preventive measures.

Officials were instructed to prevent leakages in pipelines, ensure water purity, avoid stagnation, and maintain hygiene by using chlorine, bleaching powder and regular spraying in sensitive areas.

Several senior officials attended the programme, including: ZP CEO Shiva Shankar, CPO Ashok Kumar, DPO Nagaraju Naidu, DRDA PD Shailaja, DMHO Dr E B Devi, District Sainik Welfare Officer P Thimmappa, RWS SE Suresh, Housing PD Shailaja, DTC Veerraju, DMWO Ramasubbareddy, Survey AD Rupal Nayak, Section Superintendents Yugeshwari Devi, Vasanthalatha, Riazuddin,PGRS tahsildar Vanishree, Mandal, district and constituency-level officials from various departments.