Everyone should walk in Alluri’s path, exhorts Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V offered tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his death anniversary, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Addressing those present, Dr Vinod Kumar underscored the significance of drawing inspiration from Alluri’s principles and emulating his bravery and selflessness. Reflecting on his previous service in tribal areas such as Rampachodavaram and Parvathipuram in the former East Godavari district, the Collector expressed his pride in Alluri, a Telugu son, being born in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted Alluri’s fight against the British colonial exploitation of forest resources and his unwavering dedication to safeguarding tribal rights. The Collector pointed out that Alluri spearheaded a powerful revolt at the young age of 27, becoming an emblem of resistance against British attempts to plunder teak and forest wealth.

The Collector elaborated on how the British established depots and encouraged extensive deforestation, which spurred the rise of courageous leaders like Alluri. He lauded Alluri’s work in organising village assemblies and raising awareness among the tribal people about their entitlements, which he noted laid the foundation for contemporary government welfare programs for tribals, including the provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

Vinod concluded by urging everyone to support marginalized communities and assist them in achieving better standing in society, thereby carrying forward the legacy of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Officials including Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, DRO A. Malola, AO Alexander, Tourism Officer Jay Kumar Babu, DTWO Ram Anjaneyulu, and Tribal School Principal Parvati attended the event.