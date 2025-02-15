Everyone should wear helmet: SP Jagadeesh

Anantapur: A huge bike rally was held in Anantapur on Friday under the auspices of district SP P Jagadeesh to raise awareness among public on wearing helmets.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that they are organising Road Safety Month from January 15 to February 15 and brought awareness among the people on road safety in various forms. He informed that last year, about 300 people died and as many as 280 people injured in road accidents in the district. Of these, 50 per cent were related to two-wheelers, with drivers not wearing helmets.

The SP said that to explain the importance of wearing helmet, they held a bike rally, adding that helmets are a protective shield for those who ride two-wheelers. He also said that every motorist should have a driving license, should not drive after drinking alcohol, minors should not drive vehicles, speeding, triple riding are banned, and talking on mobiles should not be allowed while driving.

Along with the SP, Additional SPs, DSPs, CIs, SIs and staff participated in the rally wearing helmets, from the district police office and returned to the same spot, via Ambedkar Circle, Saptagiri Circle, Subhash Road and Clock Tower.