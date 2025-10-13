  • Menu
Family of TDP activist gets insurance cheque

Family of TDP activist gets insurance cheque
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy presented a Rs 5 lakh insurance cheque to the family of deceased TDP activist Madhava Nosina from Timmapalem village, Ponnaluru mandal, at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasised that TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and youth leader Lokesh support every party worker carrying the TDP flag. He highlighted that Lokesh established a unique welfare fund for TDP workers, unmatched by any political party in India, assuring workers of support during difficulties.

Dr Swamy praised TDP workers’ invaluable sacrifices, commitment, and service, stating that even opponents acknowledge their dedication.

The deceased worker’s family expressed gratitude to CM Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, and Dr Swamy.

