Fire breaks out at EIPL following lightning strike

Visakhapatnam: Fire erupted at the East India Petroleum Limited (EIPL) company, located near Naval Dockyard warehouses in Visakhapatnam, amidst heavy rain, thunder, and lightning on Sunday.

Thick flames emanating from the premises caused initial panic among locals, who feared an industrial accident. However, the EIPL management clarified that the fire was a result of a lightning strike near a petrol filter tank. Upon receiving the report, multiple fire brigades rushed to the scene and successfully brought the flames under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the incident occurred on a Sunday. Amid the incident, false information spread on social media platforms claiming the fire had occurred at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Visakh Refinery. The HPCL management promptly issued a clarification, stating that the accident did not take place at their facility.

Fire engines from HPCL and nearby industries also arrived at the site to assist in controlling the situation. Officials assured the public that the fire was under control and there was no cause for panic.