First Indian trade union to fight for workers’ welfare

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is working to make managements of national and international corporate companies happy, alleged AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur. Addressing the All India trade union Congress general council meeting commenced here on Sunday, she asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for not demanding the Central Government and Modi to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

She criticised Naidu for praising the Union budget when there was no announcement on revival of the VSP. Workers and the entire officers of the VSP are fighting against the government’s decision for the last 1290 days, but there is no announcement from the Union government, she pointed out. In the NDA led Union government, women are not safe and workers, farmers are facing a number of issues, she added. Amarjeet mentioned that AITUC, the first Indian trade Union, is fighting for workers’ wages, welfare and safety. Over 95 percent of workers across the country were not getting wages according to the norms, she said.

Further, Amarjeet Kaur appealed to the trade union leaders and activists to participate in the proposed Black Day on September 23 aginst the governments’ decision to introduce four labour codes and passed in the Parliament.

AITUC state president R.Ravindranadh, state general secretary G.Obulesu, leaders D Adinarayana, J Rama Krishna, BVV Kondala Rao, VS Giri and 300 national council members and state committee members were present.