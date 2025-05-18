Forest dept cracks down on illegal treks in Seshachalam forests

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has issued a stern warning against unauthor-ised trekking activities in the ecologically sensitive Seshachalam Forests, which house the Sri Ven-kateswara Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park.

The region, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to elephants, leopards, sloth bears, and several rare species of flora and fauna. Bhakarapet Forest Range Officer N Venkata Ramana said on Saturday that certain individuals and groups have been conducting illegal treks and promoting them through social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Telegram. These unregulated treks often lure unsuspecting nature lovers under misleading claims and involve unethical collection of money.

The department stressed that such activities not only disturb fragile wildlife habitats but also con-tribute to environmental degradation and endanger both trekkers and animals.