Foundation laid for AP Grameena Bank head office

Guntur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid foundation stone for the construction of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank head office building on the two acres of land allotted to the bank by the government in Amaravati on Friday. The programme was conducted under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on this occasion, bank chairman K Promod Kumar Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank has been emerging as a leading bank in the state by providing quality banking services to 1.3 crore customers through 1351 branches across the state.

He said in future all the core operations and administrative activities of the bank will be monitored and managed from the head office in Amaravati.