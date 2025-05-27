Four acres parking area for Durga temple devotees

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) Executive officer VK Seena Naik on Monday announced that a four acres area will be provided for parking of vehicles near Seetammavari Padalu between Krishna River and Canal Road. He said the devotees are facing a severe problem to park their vehicles for a long time and the problem will be solved to some extent with four acres of land provided for parking.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Seena Naik said one more parking facility will be provided near Kummaripalem for the convenience of devotees. He informed that more buses will be operated from the Railway station, bus station and Punnami ghat to the Durga temple for the convenience of devotees. He said the temple administration is trying to solve the traffic problem on the temple particularly the on the ghat road. Referring to Durga ghat, the EO Seena Naik said Durga ghat will be developed and expanded for the convenience of devotees. Giving details of the development works undertaken by the Durga temple administration, EO said Anna Daanam Bhavan and Laddu making Bhavan will be completed by Dasara. He said these two Bhavans are very important and construction works continue at brisk pace. Raati Yaga Sala works will be completed by Sravana Masam. Navagraha Mandapam Punah Pratishtha will be held from June 3 to 5. He said the mandapam was built at Sri Malleswara Swamy temple.

He said Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and West MLA Sujana Chowdary are trying to get funds under the PRASAD scheme from the central government.