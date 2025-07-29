Fresher’s Day celebrations on Aug 6 for BC hostels

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is taking proactive steps to alleviate mental stress among students and foster a friendly environment within BC (Backward Classes) hostels. As part of this initiative, BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles Minister S Savitha announced that “Fresher’s Day” celebrations will be held across all BC hostels state-wide.

In a statement released here on Monday, Minister Savitha confirmed that Fresher’s Day will be celebrated for three days, from August 6 to 8 in all BC hostels.

“The admission process for BC hostels for the 2025-26 academic year is already in its final stages,” Minister Savitha stated. She further added that BC Welfare Department officials have been instructed to finalise admissions by August 5. Additionally, officials at all levels, including district collectors, joint collectors, sub-collectors, RDOs, Tahsildars, and MDOs will also be attending.

The minister concluded by stating that the primary objective of Fresher’s Day is to alleviate mental stress among new students by helping them forge new friendships, thereby instilling renewedenthusiasm as they begin their hostel life.