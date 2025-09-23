From cotton fields to classroom

Mantralayam: Until recently, 11-year-old Jessie worked in cotton fields under the scorching sun with her parents, her small hands picking cotton instead of holding books.

A Class V student from Buduru village in Mantralayam mandal, Jessie, daughter of daily wage workers Kumar and Santhoshamma, had to abandon her studies due to the lack of seats at the nearby Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). Her family took her to Telangana to work as a farm laborer.

Back in her village, Jessie shared her longing to return to school with local reporters. Her heartfelt wish reached Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who was deeply moved. He promised, “Chitti thalli, nishchinthaga chaduvuko” (Little one, study without worry).

Within 24 hours, officials secured Jessie’s admission into Class VI at Chilakaladona KGBV. On her first day at school, Jessie’s shy smile reflected her joy. Her parents, filled with gratitude, thanked Minister Lokesh for reviving their daughter’s dream.

Greeted with flowers by teachers and students, Jessie’s transition from fields to classroom marks a fresh start. Her story highlights how a single promise and act of compassion can transform a child’s future.