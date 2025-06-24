Gateways to Tirumala set to get divine facelift

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to give a spiritual and aesthetic makeover to two major gateways of the temple town — the Tirupati Airport and the Alipiri Arch along with the footpath route to Tirumala. As part of its vision to enhance the divine aura and pilgrim experience, the TTD Board has entrusted renowned art director, temple architect and TTD trust board member Anand Sai with the responsibility of redesigning both sites.

While Tirupati Airport is being proposed to be renamed as ‘Sri Venkateswara International Airport’, the terminal is also set for a cultural facelift to reflect the sanctity of Tirumala. Simultaneously, the Alipiri Arch, the symbolic starting point for the footpath to the hill shrine, will be reconstructed with a new design inspired by traditional temple architecture to resemble it as a Maha Mandapam.

In this exclusive interview to The Hans India, Anand Sai explained his vision, design approach, and the transformative plans in the pipeline.

Q: What is the core idea behind revamping the Tirupati Airport and Alipiri Arch?

Anand Sai: Both these gateways receive lakhs of pilgrims annually but currently lack the spiritual and architectural presence one would expect from a town leading to one of India’s holiest shrines. The aim is to give them a permanent, iconic, and devotional character – something that reflects the glory of Lord Venkateswara and stands strong for centuries.

Q: What changes can be expected at the Alipiri Arch?

A: The Alipiri Arch will be completely redeveloped to resemble a Maha Mandapam. The structure will be a traditional stone structure blending ancient aesthetics with modern-day durability to last at least 500 years, The surrounding area will also be expanded to handle future traffic and pilgrim inflow. Before actual construction begins, we will address all logistical and infrastructural issues, including traffic diversions.

Q: Will the footpath to Tirumala also be improved?

A: Absolutely. The spiritual journey begins at Alipiri, and we want to elevate that experience. The footpath will be beautified with increased greenery, seating for elderly devotees, and artistic installations. Most importantly, the story of Lord Venkateswara will be depicted along the pathway and at the arch, enriching both the devotional and cultural ambiance.

Q: What are the plans for Tirupati Airport’s redesign?

A: The current airport façade is quite generic, it resembles Bangkok airport and lacks any spiritual identity. Apart from a lone mural inside, there’s nothing to indicate the sanctity of Tirupati. We plan to propose a new façade with elements that reflect Tirumala’s spiritual heritage.

Q: When will these plans move from concept to execution?

A: A comprehensive presentation, including 3D visuals, will be ready in a month. This will be shown to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, TTD chairman, and the executive officer for feedback. Only after their inputs are considered, we will move forward. I will also meet Union Civil Aviation Minister, K Ram Mohan Naidu, soon to present the vision and seek his support.