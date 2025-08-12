Live
Genius Global School booked for running unauthorised classes
Kurnool: Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Suneelamma on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at Genius Global School in Gudur, Kurnool district, and found that the management was running Grade 8 classes without obtaining the mandatory high school recognition. She termed the act as ‘playing with the lives of students’ and violating education regulations.
During inspection, it came to know that the school had admitted 18 students into Grade 8 and was conducting classes without authorisation. The MEO immediately directed removal of these students from the school rolls and instructed the management to stop all unrecognised academic activities. She further warned that stern action would be initiated if the school continued to operate unauthorised classes.
MEO Suneelamma emphasised that Education department is committed to protecting the academic interests of children and will not tolerate any institution flouting the rules. She appealed to parents to verify the recognition status of schools before enrolling their children, to safeguard their future and ensure the validity of their education.
Formal notices were served to the school management directing them to comply with regulations. The Education department has announced that it will keep the institution under close watch and conduct similar surprise inspections across the district to curb unauthorised educational practices.