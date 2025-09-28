Godavari flood rises again; First warning issued at SACB

Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari River is once again in spate with flood levels rising steadily. At the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) in Dowleswaram, the water level reached 11.75 feet by 5 pm. On Saturday, prompting the issuance of the first flood warning. While 9,05,884 cusecs of floodwater were released downstream at 9 am, the discharge increased to 10,03,780 cusecs by 6 pm.

In addition, 10,300 cusecs are being released into irrigation canals. At Chakalipalem near Kanakayalanka, a low-lying causeway was submerged on Saturday. In parts of Konaseema, residents of several island villages situated between Godavari branches depend on boats for transportation. At Bhadrachalam, the first flood warning has already been in effect since Friday evening.