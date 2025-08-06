Govt committed to women development

Tirupati: The government introduced a slew of initiatives for the women to progress economically, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya.

Speaking at a training programme organised by MEPMA here at Kachhapi auditorium on Tuesday under LEAP (Livelihood Enhancement and Aspiring Entrepreneurs Programme), the commissioner said the government with an aim to make women as successful entrepreneurs, selected “One star Performer” from each women SHG for providing training in various aspects and also explain them about the various opportunities available for further improvement of their business.

As part of the ambitious initiative of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, ‘One Family -One Entrepreneur,’ various aspects were covered in the day-long training programme, the commissioner said which include retail, textiles, food, beauty and wellness and Furniture and food products etc.

The meet also explained the star performance on adopting practical skills for business improvement and targeted approach while experts mentorship will also be provided to the star performers, she explained.

This apart a help desk was also set up on maintaining quality, packaging, market access (online & off line), banking support, government schemes and other required aspects for the SHG women to become a prosperous entrepreneur. The participants also had interaction with NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission) Director Sunil Kumar Yadav and also LEAP Project Director Bhavya Sharma and project head Sheela Srinivas on various aspects of improving business.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Raghava Reddy, CMMs Krishnaveni and Somu Kumar were present.