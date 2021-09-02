Govt just filtering out ineligible but not slashing pension, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Brushing aside the false allegations that the State government is cutting social security pensions, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that a the State has been spending three times the amount spent by the previous government while a section of media has been giving distorted versions to mislead the people.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, he said while Rs 500 crore was spent during the previous government towards pensions to 39 lakh people, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is spending Rs 1,500 crores to 60 lakh pensioners which shows the quantum leap and calls the bluff of the propaganda of the section of media that supports the Opposition party.

The date and disbursement of pensions was uncertain during the TDP term but in our government, the amount is given on the first of every month at the door step and to bring in transparency, we are weeding out ineligible people. There is nothing wrong in paying pensions month-wise and the volunteer comes calling on five days if the person is not at home on the first day of the month, he said.

TDP has nothing to claim of what they have done during its term and people have sent back Chandrababu Naidu home while the Chief Minister is working hard and the results will be tangible and benefit the future generations.

We are paying interest to a tune of Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crores towards the loans raised by Chandrababu, he said adding that a person who was Chief Minister of the State has nothing to claim as achievement during his term, he said.

The government is only weeding out the ineligible candidates from the pension list and putting a check to malpractices, the government has removed the 2-3 month lump sum scheme for those residing in other states. He made it clear that all those staying in other states have to come within the first week of each month to avail the pension.

The State government has been providing pensions on saturation basis with over 98 percent of disbursement rate. He said that the government has been spending almost Rs 1,500 crore every month for pensions, which is almost three times higher than that of the previous government.

He advised the opposition TDP leaders to come forward and provide suggestions for better implementation of the scheme rather than blaming the government with false accusations

He also gave out the data on the power sector dues which were coming down due to the measures taken by the Chief Minister.