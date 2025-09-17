Govt playing with DSC candidates, alleges DYFI

Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest at Vidya Bhavan, Mangalagiri on Tuesday, demanding that officials of the Education Department address the concerns of DSC (District Selection Committee) candidates. Raising slogans against the state government, DYFI leaders and workers alleged that the recruitment process has been riddled with irregularities and lack of transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, DYFI state secretary G Ramanna accused the government of “playing games with DSC candidates”.

He pointed out that, unlike in earlier recruitments, confusion has prevailed this time. According to him, candidates belonging to reserved categories who qualified in the open category were not allotted open category posts, thereby weakening the principle of social equality. This, he alleged, deprived many reserved candidates of their rightful opportunities to secure teacher posts. Ramanna also criticised the government for allotting some posts under sports, PHC, and ex-servicemen quotas instead of filling them under reservation categories. He further questioned the rationale behind announcing caste-wise cut-off marks, arguing that this added to the confusion.

He alleged that some candidates, despite receiving call letters and completing certificate verification, were still denied posts. The DYFI leader demanded strict action against those running DSC coaching centres while simultaneously working in SCERT, calling it a conflict of interest.

He urged the government to conduct thorough scrutiny of certificates during verification to prevent fake documents from being used. Ramanna insisted that the state government must do justice to DSC candidates by resolving their doubts transparently and without delay.