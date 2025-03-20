Govt urged to use Disneyland area for housing to poor

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the misuse of 57 acres of land where Disneyland existed earlier by the drug addicts and alcoholics, CPM leaders headed by the executive committee member Ch Babu Rao demanded that the land should be distributed to the poor to build houses.

The CPM leaders also visited the 25-acre railway property and another 25-acre dumping yard along with the Disneyland property.

The lease given to Disneyland for the 57 acres has expired long back and the land has become useless. Moreover, the stagnated water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes causing inconvenience to the people in the neighbourhood.

The CPM leaders appealed to the state government to distribute the land to the poor at the rate of two cents per family as promised by the NDA leaders during the elections.

CPM leader B Ramana Rao recalled that the YSRCP government had selected land housing for the poor away from the cities which are not useful for the poor.

The land which is near the residential colonies at Ajit Singh Nagar could be given to the poor, the CPM leaders said.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation had unilaterally taken the decision to allot the Disneyland area to private institutions and an abattoir which is not acceptable.

The CPM leaders demanded withdrawal of the proposal to establish abattoir here and the land should be distributed to the poor.

The issue would be taken to the notice of the state government and if it did not respond, an agitation would be launched, they warned.

CPM leaders Ch Srinivas, Sk Peer Saheb, Nizamuddin and others participated.