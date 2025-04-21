Live
Grand arrangements underway for Amaravati construction restart; PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹1 lakh crore
Amaravati: Extensive preparations are in full swing for the grand restart of Amaravati’s construction, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to launch developmental projects worth ₹1 lakh crore. Minister Narayana revealed that the Prime Minister will also participate in a roadshow in Amaravati as part of the programme.
The event is expected to draw a massive crowd, with estimates suggesting that nearly five lakh people could be in attendance. Minister Narayana also stated that invitations will be extended to opposition parties, underlining the inclusive nature of the programme.
As per official protocol, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also be invited to the event.
Additionally, plans are in place to install a statue of the late N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) in Amaravati. Minister Narayana explained that their recent visit to the Statue of Unity was part of the efforts to draw inspiration for this initiative.