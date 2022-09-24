Green gardens opened at Vaikuntam Queue Complex in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with the EO A V Dharma Reddy on Friday inaugurated a mix of 1.5-acre green carpet, avenue plantation and hanging pots at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex area. The project, which was conceptualised, designed and executed in just 60 days, was implemented by Laurence Labs and Sneha Nursery for TTD. Among others, the garden space included a 15-feet Krishna idol, 20-feet marble Govinda Namam, Shanku and Chakra icons, 40-feet Sri Venkateswara Padalu and white roses, three pairs of Gomata and calf, one-hour flute music which looped 24x 7, music stereo system all carefully put together and strongly protected with firm iron fencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said the entire component of music, idols, green carpets and hanging pots were expected to provide a unique visual treat to devotees waiting for hours and soothe their nerves.

Laurence Labs CFO VV Ravikumar and Sneha Nursery Managing Director L Narender Rao said they were happy to contribute to TTD for the devotees' sake.