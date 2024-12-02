  • Menu
Green Signal for Vijayawada Metro Rail Project

Highlights

The much-awaited Vijayawada Metro Rail project has received the green light, marking a significant step towards modernizing the city’s public transport system.

Vijayawada : The much-awaited Vijayawada Metro Rail project has received the green light, marking a significant step towards modernizing the city’s public transport system. Spanning a total length of 66.15 kilometers, the project will be developed in two phases.

In the first phase, 38.4 kilometers will be covered, while the second phase will span 27.75 kilometers. Land acquisition for the first phase will cost ₹1,152 crore, with construction expenses amounting to ₹11,009 crore.

This ambitious project aims to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity, and boost Vijayawada’s infrastructure, promising a smoother and more sustainable commute for residents. Further details about timelines are awaited.

