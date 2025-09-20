Group of Ministers reviews Dasara arrangements

Vijayawada: A coordination meeting of group of Ministers on Dasara celebrations was held at Command Control Room in Model Guest House here on Friday.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Health Y Satya Kumar, K Parthasarathy, Angani Satyaprasad, and Kollu Ravindra participated in the meeting. They reviewed ongoing arrangements with officials and made several suggestions to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities. They directed officials to prioritise the convenience of devotees visiting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam during the 11-day Sharannavaratri celebrations. Stressing that there should be no compromise in providing hassle-free darshan, they instructed the departments concerned to coordinate closely. The Ministers also emphasised the need for effective crowd management, medical facilities, sanitation, and security arrangements, assuring continuous monitoring until the completion of the festivities.

Meanwhile, the group of Ministers’ meeting decided that VIP Darshan would be allowed between 7 am and 9 am, and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, West MLA Y Sujana Chowdary, Central MLA B Uma Maheswara Rao, Endowments Department Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, CP SV Rajasekhara Babu Babu, Temple EO VK Seena Naik and others were present.