Guntur: Improve BSNL cell phone signal strength in Palnadu region says MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu

Guntur : Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu stressed on the need to improve BSNL cell phone signals strength in Palnadu region. He addressed the Telecom Advisory Committee meeting held at BSNL office at Chandramouli Nagar in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that due to poor signals, the BSNL cell phone users were facing a lot of problems. He pointed out that all the welfare schemes being implemented by the Centre and State governments were linked with the use of cell phones. He instructed the officials to give BSNL cell phone connections to Anganwadis, RBKs, village secretariats and PHCs and improve cell phone signal strength for the convenience of the consumers. BSNL Telecom Advisory Committee members A Bhaskara Rao, K Koteswara Rao, Y Ravindra Reddy and P Satish said that due to bad signals in Palnadu, BSNL consumers were shifting to other companies.

BSNL Guntur General Manager Cg Sridhar, officials Prasanna Kumar and Koteswara Rao were present.