Guntur: Kanna Lakshminarayana demands arrest of accused in chariot burning

Guntur: BJP state former president Kanna Lakshminarayana observed Nirasana Deekha at his residence at Nagarampalem here on Thursday, demanding that the police arrest the accused in chariot burning case at Antarvedi. He also condemned increasing attacks on Hindu religious places.



In response to call given by BJP state unit, the leaders registered their protest across the state. Similarly, Kanna Lakshminarayana protested at his house.

Speaking on this occasion, Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that after 2019, attacks on Hindu religious sites were on rise. He criticized that attacks on endowments department properties were also on rise and religious conversion was taking place. He condemned burning of chariot at Antarvedi. He said that the government should have taken steps long ago to check attacks on endowment department properties. He recalled that the government saying the accused in the chariot burning case is not mentally sound.

He questioned why the government did not take accused into custody in chariot burning case. He demanded that the government arrest the accused in the chariot burning case instead of arresting the BJP leaders. He warned that they will continue their agitation till the government arrests the accused. BJP state legal cell convener Jupudi Ranga Raju, former ministers Ravela Kishore Babu, Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, Talla Venkatesh Yadav, Kokkera Srinivas, Velagaleti Gangadhar were among those participated.