‘Har Ghar Swadeshi – Ghar Ghar Swadeshi’ workshop held

Tirupati: The workshop on Atmanirbhar Bharat was held here on Monday, headed by BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas.

Speaking on the occasion, Samanchi Srinivas said India’s indigenous technology, used in Operation Sindhur successfully, had surprised and countered Pakistan proving the importance of Make in India initiative.

State general secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and State vice-president Ashok Raju, the chief guests at the workshop, said that Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, which started on September 25 will continue till December 25 and later will be taken up as a continuous national movement.

Ramesh Naidu said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is a self-reliant India that grows with its own strength. To face global challenges and extreme comments by leaders like Trump, India must rely on its own products, language, and cultural values, he added.

Coastal Andhra in-charge of Atmanirbhar Bharat Ashok Raju gave a PowerPoint presentation on the activities to be carried out under this campaign and guided the participants on the way forward.

State spokesperson Jalli Madhusudan, TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, State OBC Morcha president Gopi Srinivas, general secretaries BD Balaji and Munikrishnaiah, district convener Dr Naresh and others were present.