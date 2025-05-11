Heatwave warning issued in AP as Temperatures Soar

The intensity of heat has surged across Andhra Pradesh, with Renigunta recording a scorching 41.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department. The forecast for Sunday indicates that many parts of the state could see temperatures ranging between 41 and 43.5 degrees Celsius, raising concerns about heatwave conditions affecting 81 mandals.

On Saturday, a number of areas experienced high temperatures, including Vizianagaram at 41.1°C, Muramanda in East Godavari district at 41°C, Kambalakunta in Annamayya district at 40.8°C, and Maddur in YSR district and Mekalavaripalli in Prakasam district, both registering 40.7°C.

The situation is poised to worsen, with extreme heatwaves expected in 11 mandals of Alluri Seetharamaraju and 8 in Anakapalle district, alongside another 30 mandals likely to experience heatwave conditions. The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has warned of severe heatwave conditions in 24 mandals and general heatwaves in 57 mandals on Monday.

The affected areas include Alluri Seetharamaraju (8 mandals), Anakapalle (16), Anantapur (4), Annamayya (1), and Kuppam in Chittoor district, bringing the total to 30 mandals on Monday. Officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this extreme weather.

In an intriguing contrast, the Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall along the south coast, which may be caused by a trough. Rain accompanied by strong gusty winds is anticipated in various parts of the state on Sunday, with wind speeds expected to reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.