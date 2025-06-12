Heavy Rain Warning for AP and Telangana as Monsoon spreads

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana due to the advance of the southwest monsoon and the emergence of a surface cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. Residents can expect heavy rainfall over the next two days.

A red alert has been declared for the districts of Kamareddy and Vikarabad, where significant rainfall is anticipated. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has reported that severe weather with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder is likely in Telangana, driven by the cyclone. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are also expected.

In addition to the red alert, an orange alert has been issued for both Vikarabad and Kamareddy, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall and vigorous winds. A yellow alert has been declared for ten other districts in Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rain and winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh are varied. While many districts are experiencing sunny weather, others are witnessing rainfall. The Meteorological Department reports that moderate to heavy rain is expected in numerous AP districts over the next two days, particularly in the southern coastal areas. Rainfall is anticipated in Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Sathya Sai, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts. Heavy rainfall has already been recorded in Parvathipuram, Manyam, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam.

Despite these impending rains, many districts in Andhra Pradesh are currently experiencing high temperatures. The Meteorological Department has warned that elevated temperatures are likely to persist for the next two days, especially in Vizianagaram, Manyam, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Nellore districts.