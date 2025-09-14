Heavy rains leave Machilipatnam inundated

Machilipatnam: Heavy rains battered Krishnadistrict on Saturday, leaving several parts of the port city of Machilipatnam submerged. With no proper drainage system in place, rainwater stagnated in many areas, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

The main road from Koneru Centre to Lakshmi Talkies Centre, including Godugupeta, Zilla Parishad Centreand surrounding localities, was completely waterlogged after nearly three to four hours of continuous rainfall. Vehicular movement was badly disrupted, and residents struggled to reach workplaces and attend daily engagements. Locals expressed resentment against the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, accusing civic authorities of negligence in addressing the long-pending drainage problem. Despite repeated appeals, they alleged, no effective steps were taken to ensure free flow of rainwater during monsoon spells.

Citizens also criticized successive governments for ignoring the issue. They recalled that though funds had been sanctioned earlier for a proper drainage system in Machilipatnam, the works are yet to commence. As a result, people continue to suffer during every rainy season. Residents demanded immediate action from the authorities to implement the drainage project and provide a permanent solution to the waterlogging menace. Until then, they warned, the city will remain vulnerable to flooding after every spell of heavy rain.