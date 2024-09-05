Heavy Rains Predicted for Andhra Pradesh as Low Pressure, orange alert issued

The weather department has issued a warning for residents of Andhra Pradesh who are already grappling with severe flooding in Vijayawada. The department has forecasted heavy rainfall across the north coast for the next five days due to the development of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to meteorological officials, the low-pressure area is currently concentrated over North Andhra, increasing the likelihood of significant rainfall, particularly in North Coastal Andhra. In response to the situation, an orange alert has been issued for Palnadu, NTR, and Eluru districts, signaling potential severe weather conditions.



Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for several other districts including Alluri, Visakha, Easy Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Yanam. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in anticipation of the impending rains.