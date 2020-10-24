Hotel, shops sealed in Amalapuram for not complying with Covid norms: Sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik

Kakinada: Amalapuram Sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik conducted surprise inspection at business organizations and seized Hotel Vishnu Sree, Amani automobile shop, Sri Vaishnavi kirana general merchants and other shops for doing business without following Covid rules in Amalapuram on Friday.

The buyers were not wearing masks and not following physical distance prompting the action.

Kaushik warned that strict action would be taken against hotels, grocery and clothing shops and businesses operating in violation of the Covid-19 norms.

Municipal Commissioner V I P Naidu, MRO Tagore, SI Yesubabu and others were present during the inspection.