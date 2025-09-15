ICAR-NIRCA secures CSR project

Rajamahendravaram: The ICAR–National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (ICAR–NIRCA) in Rajamahendravaram has secured its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project from M/s Elitecon International, New Delhi. The initiative is titled “Upliftment of Tobacco Farmer Ecosystem through IoTs and Sustainable Agricultural Practices.”

The two-year project is led by Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of ICAR–NIRCA, and Dr Korada Rajasekhara Rao, Head of the Division of Crop Management, along with a team of multidisciplinary scientists. The main goal is to develop and demonstrate Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies for efficient resource management in tobacco farming. The project will use modern tools like sensors, drones, and two-way communication platforms for real-time monitoring of crops, pests, and weather. This will provide precise agricultural advice to farmers, which is expected to lower input costs.

A demonstration will be conducted on a 10-acre plot at the ICAR–NIRCA Regional Station in Jeelugumilli, Eluru district, where around 500 farmers will be trained on the new technologies and sustainable practices. The project is expected to reduce irrigation water usage by 40 to 50%, decrease energy costs by 30 to 40%, and improve fertilizer and nutrient use efficiency. It also aims to increase crop productivity and promote the use of drones for pest management. In the long run, the initiative will help conserve natural resources, improve soil health, and empower tobacco farmers to adopt climate-resilient technologies for long-term sustainability.