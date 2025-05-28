IIT-Bhubaneswar to hold an open house in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (IIT-Bhubaneswar), is holding an ‘Open House 2025’ for prospective B. Tech students and their parents.

The Open House will be organised in two venues in a hybrid mode to accommodate participants from different regions. The first session is scheduled to take place on May 31st (Saturday) from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Shivaji Auditorium, GITAM, Visakhapatnam.

The second session is scheduled on the institute’s own premises at the IIT Bhubaneswar Campus Auditorium on June 1 (Sunday) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Both sessions are open to prospective B.Tech. students and their parents, with options to attend physically or join virtually through a dedicated online meeting link.

The platform will offer a comprehensive overview of life at IIT Bhubaneswar. Participants will be taken on an engaging tour of the campus to experience the academic and residential infrastructure. The sessions will showcase the institute’s recent academic and research achievements, highlighting its progress and innovation in various fields.

A key feature of the event will be interactive segments with the director and academic faculty, providing attendees an opportunity to ask questions, seek guidance, and gain insights into the unique academic environment, student support systems, and career development opportunities at the campus. The programme also aims to clarify the doubts of the students regarding Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA).

For more information on registration and online meeting links, aspirants can log on the website: www.iitbbs.ac.in/index.php/open-house-visakhapatnam-scheduled-on-31-may-2025-and-iit-bhubaneswar-on-01-june-2025/.