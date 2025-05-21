Internships pave way for better career opportunities

Visakhapatnam: Internship splay an important part in education and pave the way for better career opportunities, opined N. Kishore Babu, Rector of Andhra University. Unveiling a brochure on Tuesday for the webinar on ‘right internship, bright future’, he said that an internship during a degree programme is a valuable experience that provides students hands-on experience in their field of study.

Further, the Rector stated that the platform allows students to gain a clearer understanding of the industry, develop valuable skills, and build their professional network. “The webinar is being organised to guide the students to choose the right internship which will develop the right skills for better career opportunities” said

Speaking on the occasion, central manager of Millennium Software Solutions V Ravi Kumar exhorted the students to take advantage of the free webinar programme scheduled on May 23rd under the auspices of Millennium Software Solutions.

He also informed that K Krishna Kumar, senior assistant professor, Gayatri Vidya Parishad College will be the chief guest of the event.

Those interested to participate in the webinar should register through the company’s website www.millenniumsoftsol.com before May 23. Further details can be gathered by contacting 92487 53099, 91540 84157.