It’s TDP that brought power sector reforms: Ravi Kumar

Vijayawada : Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the TDP was the first one to introduce electricity reforms. Speaking in Assembly on Thursday during a short discussion on the power sector, Ravi Kumar emphasised that electricity reforms in Andhra Pradesh began only after Chandrababu Naidu assumed office as chief minister, with Andhra Pradesh pioneering the introduction of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) as part of these efforts. He stated that under CM Naidu’s leadership, significant steps are being taken to further strengthen the renewable energy sector.

As part of the state’s renewable energy expansion, the minister announced that a Green Hydrogen Hub project is being developed in Pudimadaka, Anakapalle district, spanning 1,200 acre in partnership with NTPC and NREDCAP, with an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

The project aims to produce and export 3,000 tonne green hydrogen by 2030, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in the global clean energy market. Additionally, Reliance is setting up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) plants across the state, which will provide significant economic benefits to farmers.

He also highlighted the recent agreement signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and Tata Renewable Energy Limited under the leadership of minister Nara Lokesh, bringing an investment of Rs 49,000 crore to generate 7,000 mw renewable power, creating thousands of employment opportunities.

The minister assured that the coalition government has not increased electricity charges, and is committed to ensuring that power remains affordable for all. He noted that electricity generation in the state now matches consumption, with an annual increase of 6 per cent in demand. The government has also taken proactive measures to reduce costs, including record-level power generation from APGenco while reducing power purchases by 60 per cent.

He further stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had written to the Prime Minister requesting additional power connections under the PM Suryagarh Scheme, emphasising the importance of securing more resources for the state’s growing energy needs.

Additionally, the government is providing quality power to farmers through the PM Kusum Scheme and has formally requested 4.5 lakh agricultural electricity connections from the Central government.

The minister assured the Legislative Assembly that concerns raised by members regarding the power sector will be carefully reviewed, and necessary corrective actions will be taken. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s power sector, ensuring energy security, and driving investments in renewable energy. Under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the state is set to become a national leader in clean and efficient energy production, he said.