Jagan flays ‘suppression’ of protests by YSRCP on medical colleges

Guntur: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the coalition government’s ‘brutal suppression’ of peaceful protests held across the state against the privatisation of government medical colleges.

Taking to the X platform, Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s intent in unleashing lathi-charges, arrests, house detentions, and police excesses on students, youth, and YSRCP cadres who were voicing the concerns of the people under the leadership of the party’s Youth and Student wings.

“Why is the government so intolerant of people raising their voice in defense of public health and medical education? Selling away government-built medical colleges assets belonging to generations of people to cronies and private interests is nothing short of betrayal. And when questioned, the government responds with brute force, even going so far as to allow attacks on media covering these protests. This is nothing but tyranny,” he said.

He also alleged that YSRCP MLCs, who staged protests outside the Assembly against privatisation, were subjected to police high-handedness. He claimed that their fight is for the health security of the poor and the rights of students

