Jagan has no right to demand leader of Opposition status

Rajamahendravaram: BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju has strongly criticised former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he has no moral right to demand the status of ‘Leader of the Opposition.’

Speaking to the media at the BJP office here on Tuesday, Veerraju said that even when Jagan’s party secured 67 seats in the 2014 elections, he did not attend the Assembly as the Opposition leader. Instead, he chose to abandon the legislature and roam the streets in pursuit of power.

He further claimed that Jagan is now avoiding Assembly sessions because he does not want to face Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju. According to Veerraju, Jagan had hoped to remain in power indefinitely by exploiting resources and using money to buy votes, but he failed to understand that financial incentives alone cannot ensure public support. He also mentioned that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has proposed projects worth Rs 69,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and these funds are expected to be sanctioned soon.

BJP district president P Nagendra, and party leaders Adabala Ramakrishna, Harika, Sridevi, and Bommula Dattu were present.