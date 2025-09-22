Jagan won’t retain even 11 seats in next polls, says Daggubati

Anantapur: TDP MLA Daggubati Prasad launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that the YSRCP will not secure even 11 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections. Addressing a gathering at urban TDP office in Anantapur, the MLA distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques worth Rs 41.5 lakh to 33 beneficiaries under 17th phase.

Highlighting the contrast, Prasad said that in the last 15 months alone, Chandrababu sanctioned over Rs 3 crore in CMRF aid for Anantapur constituency, while the previous YSRCP government failed to provide even a single rupee. He also criticised Jagan’s administration for leaving Rs 3,500 crore in pending Aarogyasri dues.

Prasad emphasised that the coalition government has cleared those dues and is strengthening NTR health services, including bringing them under insurance to ensure free treatment at corporate hospitals from minor ailments to major surgeries. He accused the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda about privatization of health services.

The MLA also praised IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for ushering in key reforms to provide free education for the poor. He attacked Jagan’s claims of establishing 17 medical colleges, demanding clarity on how many were actually built, while alleging large-scale corruption in central funds.

“Repeating lies will not save YSRCP. Even in Pulivendula, Jagan will struggle to retain his seat,” Prasad declared.