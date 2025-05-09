Jal Jeevan Mission: 50 mandals to get drinking water supply

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha said the government has constituted a water grid to supply drinking water to 50 mandals in Krishna, NTR and Eluru districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Lakshmisha participated in the video conference conducted by the Jal Jeevan Mission officials from Delhi and explained the details of the water grid and the goals set by the mission to ensure drinking water supply to every household. He informed that 337 drinking water works worth Rs 2,000 crore are underway in NTR district and likely to be completed by August 2025.

He said drinking water will be supplied to Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet constituencies from Pulichintala project and drinking water will be supplied from Ibrahimpatnam VTPS cooling canal to the villages in Mylavaram, G Konduru, Tiruvuru and A Konduru mandals.

He informed that Krishna water from Gollapudi will be supplied to 10 mandals in Eluru district and 24 mandals in Krishna district.

He said Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta, G Konduru mandals in NTR district will get drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Jal Jeevan higher officials from Delhi discussed the implementation of Jal Jeevan mission, hurdles being faced and solutions to be taken to ensure supply of drinking water to every household.