JEE mains examination begins across the country, 87,797 from Andhra Pradesh takes exam

The JEE Main, which conducts nationwide examinations for admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), etc. has begin on Tuesday morning. The tests will be conducted on a computer-based basis in two sessions per day across the country till the 26th of this month. It is learnt that the National Examinations Authority (NTA) has decided to conduct the examinations in four sessions in February, March, April and May every year.

Students may take the test in one or four of the four sessions. The highest score out of the four will be considered for the JEE ranks. The number of candidates who applied for the four-phase test was 21.75 lakh, with the majority opting for the February session. The first phase (February) recorded 6,61,761, the second phase (March) 5,04,540, the third phase (April) 4,98,910 and the fourth phase (May) 5,09,972 registrations. It is learnt that 87,797 people from Andhra Pradesh appeared for the first phase examination.

This time, NTA has given JEE Main the opportunity to write in English, Hindi and 11 other regional languages. Tests can be taken in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali and Gujarati. However, the vast majority of people prefer to write in English.

However, a very few have applied to write the test in regional languages ​​other than Hindi, Gujarati and Bengali. It seems that only 371 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana appeared for the exam in Telugu medium. A total of 384 questionnaires were made available to students for a total of 13 mediums. Prepared a question bank of over four lakh questions for four sessions combined.