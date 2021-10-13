Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the CJ swearing-in ceremony at Tummalapalli Kalakshetra in Vijayawada. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Vellampalli Srinivas, several MLAs, and High Court lawyers were present on the occasion.



Prashant Kumar Mishra, who was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was born on August 29, 1964, in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. He holds B.Sc and LLB degrees from Guru Ghasidas University , Bilaspur. He registered as a lawyer on September 4, 1987 and practiced in the District Court in Raigarh, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur and the Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur. Served as Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Bar Council.

He served as Additional State Advocate General from June 26, 2004 to August 31, 2007. He continued as Advocate General until September 1, 2007. He was appointed as Judge of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009. He is currently the interim Chief Justice there and has recently been appointed as the AP High Court Chief Justice.

Aa per the supreme court collegium recommendations, the Andhra Pradesh High Court chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami was transferred to Chhattisgarh High Court chief justice and the interim chief justice of Chhattisgarh as AP High Court chief justice.